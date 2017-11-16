Tiwa Savage is one musician who gives her all anytime she gets on stage. Her performances are often praised for how she blends dance with her songs.
These people often accuse her of copying Beyonce and Rihanna but still ask her if she has seen any of the stars mentioned perform barefoot.
Well, Tiwa has had enough; she took to her Instagram page to respond to them. She said performing barefoot ‘cuts’ her some nice cheques though.
See her post below:
