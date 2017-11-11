Wife of the General Overseer of The Victorious Army Ministries International, Pastor (Mrs.) Blessing Agboli, has refuted popular belief that most church leaders with private jets acquired them with tithes and offering.

According to her, private jets are so expensive that it may take decades of saving tithes and offerings to buy them.





She stated this in Lagos yesterday while reacting to claims that church leaders were feeding fat on tithes and offering.





Agboli said: “Offerings cannot buy private jets. You cannot just park a jet without making a business out of it.





“Owning a private jet is not a sin and those who have them should never be apologetic.





“I don’t think offerings can buy jets. I don’t think pastors also should apologise for making and spending money.





“That we are pastors does not mean we should be poor.’’





She, however, welcomed criticisms against ministers of the gospel, noting they were becoming rather sporadic and acidic these days.





According to her: ‘’Critics help you to be careful and manage your excesses. When they criticise us, they help us a lot. Not all criticisms are bad.’’