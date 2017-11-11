“Let it be clear that if anyone is not a pastor, he has no right to attack a pastor on church issue. He should leave everything to God. I only laugh.



“Somebody who is not a doctor cannot teach a certified doctor how to go about doing his job; he will just be laughed at. Someone who is not a journalist can’t teach a true journalist how he should do his work; they will just be laughing at him.



“I wouldn’t have spoken on the issue but you don’t argue with a man whose mind is already made up on any issue. It is futile. And I’m not going to confuse anybody to pay tithe, no. if you attend my church and you decide not to pay tithe, it’s left to you. In my church they don’t pay me allowance. I live on my personal businesses and I write books. So far, I have written 52 books that are inspirational and I’m still writing. If you write books that are inspirational, believers and non-believers will buy.



“It is not as if it is only church members that buy pastors’ books. That alone is enough to sustain any pastor. So, you don’t just jump to criticize any pastor for buying private jets of expensive cars because you think it is tithe that they use to buy them.



“If you asked me, there is nothing wrong with tithing. But tithes should be used by pastors to maintain Christianity, assist the poor in the church, the vulnerable and the stranded. Not that everything should go into the pastor’s pocket, that’s wrong. Every pastor should be on allowance.



“That young man does not deserve a response; in fact, I’m not talking because of him but because my Papa, Pastor Adeboye had spoken, I’m speaking on the issue. Now, if it requires that we go into a debate, let’s have it. Yes, your tithe is not a license to make heaven but it is an acknowledgment of God’s mercy in your life. But because Papa Adeboye corrected the wrong notion and the young man dared to respond to him, I felt it was insulting. This is not about sentiment or emotion, it is about commonsense. You don’t respond to an elder in certain manner, especially a man of Pastor Adeboye’s standing.



“There are things people shouldn’t just dabble into especially when it is not their field. Even if you mobilize the whole world against tithing, you will only end up being counterproductive because this is not your field. Men of God do not need to react to such issues because like I said earlier, once somebody has made up his mind on a position, nobody should argue with such a man. My reaction to such a man is, if that is your position, keep it, continue with what you believe but don’t confuse people to believe what you believe.” he concluded.

Dear apostle Suleiman, the leader of the #FreeNation greets you and brings glad tidings.

It would have gladdened my heart profoundly, and done the body of Christ much eminence, if you had shed some scriptural light on the tithing issue, as against going down the well worn path of sentimental and emotional blackmail your 'elders' have familiarized us with.

In 2017, Nigerian Pentecostal Christianity can no longer lean on the seemingly weak foundations it was established upon, as the numbers are clearly not adding up, hence the need for the #FreeTheSheeple movement to be birthed, to question conventional wisdom and challenge obtuse doctrines.

You made a statement that I find disheartening. According to you, "The GO corrected a wrong notion and I dared to respond to him". Let me ask you, is he God? Or do I look like those people kissing and hugging his empty chair as seen in that forlorn video that went viral?

With all accorded respect sir, I have EVERY RIGHT, to demand an explanation for a doctrine that is evidently not in symphony with the teachings of Christ, or in synchrony with Biblical scripture.

Therefore, until either you, or anyone else provides conclusive biblical clarification, for why your churches collect tithe, despite the glaring contradiction that your first teachers and pastors, the 12 disciples and the churches they set up never did, this matter would linger.

About the debate you have suggested I'm all up for it, let's communicate the venue and have this addressed once and for the last time.

I do extend my utmost regards and kind considerations. ~FRZ

It can be recalled that Apostle Suleman backed Pastor Adeboye on his statement earlier on tithe warned OAP Freeze to stay off preaching and stick to his field, adding that tithe and offering were not used to buy expensive jets.