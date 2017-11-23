The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, yesterday assured Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will still be victorious in the 2019 elections.The monarch also hailed the strength and vision of the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, saying his perceived stubbornness is for what is right and what the people want.Akiolu spoke yesterday at the fund-raiser for Oyo State Education Trust Fund (Oyo ETF) in Ibadan, the state capital.The Lagos monarch, who was a special guest at the event, poured encomiums on Governor Abiola Ajimobi and linked him to Tinubu, who he described as his good subject and who has his backing for his political moves.He said Asiwaju Tinubu is a visionary leader who stands for what is right and the interest of the people, adding that it was the reason former President Olusegun Obasanjo described him as “stubborn”.According to him, Asiwaju Tinubu is truly stubborn for the right reasons.Oba Akiolu said: “Obasanjo always says Tinubu is stubborn. Yes, he is, but that is for the right reasons because he enjoys my support. Tinubu stands with the people. And whether anybody likes it or not, he is a force to reckon with in Nigerian politics today.”For those doubting the possibility of APC’s success in the next general elections, Oba Akiolu said: “Let me tell you all: no party will wrest power from the APC. I’m not hiding it. God chose Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and he has our support. But things must be put right at the Federal level. Let everyone do good and stand for honesty.”Oyo ETF’s chairperson, Mrs Onikepo Akande, described the initiative as ushering in a new dawn in the Education sector.She said it was the first time the organised private sector (OPS) was uniting to support the repositioning of education in a state.Mrs Akande hailed Ajimobi for coming up with the idea, adding that it was a unique way to address the challenges confronting education in the state.The Oyo ETF chairperson advised participants to donate generously to the fund.According to her, the fund will be used to upgrade infrastructural facilities, including classrooms, laboratories and libraries.The ETF, she said, would also join in training teachers, awarding scholarships to indigent students and meeting education-related needs.Mrs Akande promised to be accountable for the funds generated.Ajimobi said the initiative was dear to him, assuring that it would restore the status of the state as the Pace Setter, if well managed.The governor said government alone could not fully fund education, adding that the state’s ETF was a product of thinking out of the box.Several organisations and individuals donated to the fund.