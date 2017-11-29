President Muhammadu Buhari has said Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, gave him “a beautiful piece of information” which he was not aware of before.

Buhari said this during an interactive session with the Nigerian community in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, on Tuesday night.





The president, who did not disclose what the piece of information was promised to discuss it in detail with the former Lagos State Governor.





According to Buhari, “I also thank our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has brought me a very beautiful piece of information which I was not aware of it until I sat down and read it this evening (Tuesday night).





“Thank you very much for your hard work and I will discuss that paper with you.”





Buhari, who is in the country for the 5th European Union-African Union, EU-AU, Summit was accompanied by Tinubu, Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State and Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State.