At the moment, Zimbabwe is in turmoil. The whereabout of its 93-year old president, Robert Mugabe is unknown but the military assures that he's in safe hands with his family.

There's unusual military movement in the capital and many punidts suspect it may be a coup and despite taking over the state owned media house, ZBC, the military insists all is well.





Below is a 1980 interview that Mugabe granted to BBC shortly after he took power. In the interview, he said no military can remove him as he intends to rule the country with firmness.





