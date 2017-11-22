Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to the bombing of a mosque which killed 50 people in Mubi, Adamawa State, on Tuesday.

Fani-Kayode said the latest attack is an indication that both President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed were lying that Boko Haram have been defeated.





In a tweet, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain claimed that those who created Boko Haram to get former President Goodluck Jonathan out of power can no longer control the sect.





He wrote: “Sad to hear that 50 people were blown up in a mosque in Mubi yesterday.





“Are Ayatollah @MBuhari and lying Lai Mohammed still claiming that Boko Haram have been defeated?





“Those that created and funded Boko Haram just to get @GEJonathan out of power can no longer control it.”





Meanwhile, the United States has reacted to the incident.