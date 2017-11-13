Controversial media personality, Daddy Freeze, has again taken a swipe at the General Overseer of the Redeemed christian church of God Pastor Adeboye over the ongoing tithes controversy.

This time around, Freeze says G.O Adeboye needs to brush up his biblical proficiency, countering his statement earlier that only a mad man will bring alcohol into the church.









OAP freeze stressed that Pastor Adeboye has made a mockery of christianity and shamed his scriptural knowledge with such a statement.





On his instagram page, he wrote “A General overseer can NEVER override the scriptures, NEVER.





“That’s how one GO, who badly needs to brush up his biblical proficiency, said, “even a mad person knows you can’t drink beer in church.”





“That GO made mockery of Christianity and brandished the bankruptcy of his scriptural knowledge.









“Is he doubting the sanity of the almighty God who declared that tithe could be used to buy beer in Deuteronomy 14:22-26 or is he saying that Moses is a lunatic?





“Read bible they won’t read, na so so brainwashing dem sabi.





“Thank you Reno Omokri and Femi Aribisala you have both showcased the depth of your scriptural understanding and highlighted a genre of knowledge that can only come through dedicated studying and research, I salute you both.”