FILE PHOTO: NYSC members

Checks by NE revealed that some Corp members who started receiving their monthly stipends were surprised when they got multiple credit alerts – some up to four times -for October payment.For instance, it was learnt that some of those those who passed out last Thursday, November 2, got as much as N164,000 instead of the usual N41,000, while others who are still serving received as much as N79,200, instead of 19,800.Conversely sources from NYSC office across the country told our reporter that a good number of Corp members have been waiting in vain for their allowances.“I usually get my allowance through a new generation bank. We were told to expect payment of our allowances before our POP (passing out parade) but we did not get it.“But on Monday evening I received a credit alert from my bank for payment. It was for N41,000. As I was rejoicing over the payment another one came in,” a source who asked not to be named told our reporter.The source would later get two more alerts which swelled his account by N164,000.Meanwhile, the same former corps member’s fiancée who served in Owo, Ondo state, was yet to receive hers, 48hours later, at the time of this report on Wednesday afternoon.Although the NYSC was yet to make a statement on the development, a letter allegedly sent my an official of one of the affected banks on Tuesday night appealed to beneficiaries of the ‘largesse’ to return the excess payment.The letter read: “As you may have noticed Due to a little hitch and technical error of our automated FTDS (fund transfer and dispensing system), some Corper were paid twice and others even up to x4 of usual 19,800 monthly allowee. While others haven’t received.“Please Nysc is a scheme that test not just your academic qualification but also a test of your character, so we want to use this medium to appeal yo those that were paid allowee twice or thrice to please return the excess so we can pay those that didnt receive, pls let’s be our brothers keepers.“We at the bank we are still trying to collate the names of the corpers who were paid more than once so we can trace ther files at the headoffice., and see their house address to retrieve the excess money back. Please be patient as we await approval from our GMD so we can kickstart the process,” the alleged letter concluded.Meanwhile, independent investigation revealed that those who got multiple payments are in dilemma about what to do.“Should I give it back or enjoy this little piece of my share of the national cake?”