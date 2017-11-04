Former Nigeria international Taribo West has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of the Technical Study Group of the Nigeria Football Federation.The NFF had on Monday dissolved its committees but on Friday, the federation in a statement released only the names of the new chairmen and vice chairmen of the committees.Former AC Milan and Inter Milan defender Taribo was named as vice to Abba Yola in the TSG.In the Finance Committee, Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande and Ibrahim Gusau were named as chairman and vice chairman respectively while the Internal Audit Committee has Sunday Dele-Ajayi and Mohammed Alkali and Organising Committee has Seyi Akinwunmi as chairman and Shehu Dikko as vice chairman.The Technical and Development Committee is chaired by Yusuf Ahmed Fresh and he is assisted by Chidi Ofo-Okenwa while the Referees Committee is headed by Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, who is assisted by Fresh.The Legal Committee has Akinwunmi and Chris Green as the chairman and vice chairman. The Women’s Football Committee consists of Ayo Omidiran and Aisha Falode while the Youth Football Committee has Akinwunmi and Emmanuel Iba as the heads.The Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee is headed by Felix Anyansi-Agwu, who is assisted by Samson Adamu, the Sports Medicine Committee has Dr. Muazu Abdulkadir and Dr. James Omietimi while the Players Status Committee has Green as chairman and Owoicho Adejo-Ogiri as his vice. The Ethics and Fair Play Committee has former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission chairman Nuhu Ribadu as its head while Felix Awogu will assist him.The Media and Publicity Committee is chaired by Yahaya-Kwande while Falode is his vice, the Football Committee has Akinwunmi and Dikko and the Strategic Studies Committee is chaired by Dikko while Fresh is the vice chairman.Protocol and Ceremonial Committee is headed by Musa Duhu and Inuwa, Marketing, Sponsorship and Television Advisory Committee has Dikko and Emeka Inyama while Security Committee is headed by Gusau and Oswald Atuake. The Match Commissioners’ Appointment committee has Babagana Kalli and Dele-Ajayi as chairman and vice chairman.