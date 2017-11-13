Ali Ndume, suspended Senator from Borno South, says he will continue to throw his weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Ndume said even if the acting anti-graft Chairman was to go after him, he would continue to support him because he[Magu] is doing a good work.





Addressing journists over the weekend in Abuja, the suspended lawmaker maintained that the EFCC Czar has shown competence despite rejection of his appointment by the Senate.





Ndume said Magu has been able to recover N700bn and ensured so many forfeitures in the last two years as EFCC Chairman.





According to Ndume, “I am still standing (on the earlier position)because there is nothing new that came out of it (Senate’s rejection). Magu was nominated by Mr. President.





“He is a competent person. He is doing his job. You can see that within two years of his activities at the EFCC they have been able to recover N700bn and so many forfeitures have been done. They are doing a wonderful work and the world has acknowledged it.









“So, even if Magu is to come after me for whatever reason, I will still believe that doing the right thing is the thing to do. I think he is doing his job.





“There was an observation made by the DSS and we referred it to Mr. President and Mr. President investigated it and said he would still submit his (Magu’s) name.





“So, I have no reason to change my mind, honestly. I still stand by Magu, and Buhari on that matter.”