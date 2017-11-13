The Krasnodar arena has a capacity of 33,000.
According to the official handle of the Super Eagles,the team had a smooth and enjoyable journey to Krasnodar, Russia which will not host any World Cup match next year.
“We have arrived safely in Krasnodar, Russia.Grateful for a smooth, enjoyable journey,” the Tweet via @NGSuperEagles reads.
Both Nigeria and Argentina have qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The La Albiceleste’s of Argentina defeated Russia 1-0 in a friendly on Saturday while the Super Eagles played out a 1-1 draw against Algeria in their final group B game in Constantine.
