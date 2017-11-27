Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has dumped FC Ifeanyi Uba of Nnewi for another Nigerian club side.He has yet to disclose the new club.Ezenwa told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday that he took the decision “after making some consultations and putting considerations in place.’’He said that his new club would be made known soon.“The new club will be unveiled very soon in an occasion that I will sign a new jersey.“Although my contract with FC Ifeanyi Ifeanyi Uba is over but I have considered leaving them after contract expiration,’’ Ezenwa said.The Super Eagles goalkeeper said he was expecting to do better with the new club.