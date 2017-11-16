The Super Eagles of Nigeria has been placed in pot four ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup draw.The draw slated for Friday December 1 at Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace could see Nigeria come up against world champions Germany or Brazil in the group stage.Gernot Rohr’s side also face the daunting prospect of a rematch against the Argentine led Lionel Messi side who would want to proof a point and rewrite their wrongs from the last friendly match.All is now set for the draw as the final sides for next summer’s showpiece were decided yesterday with Australia edging out Honduras and Peru last through the door after overcoming New Zealand.Pot 1Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France.Pot 2Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, CroatiaPot 3Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, IranPot 4Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia