Despite Super Eagles' sterling performance in the World Cup qualifiers and its convincing defeat of Argentina – one of the world’s finest teams, Nigeria has dropped nine (9) places in the latest football ranking by the International Federation of Association Football ( FIFA ).
FIFA made this latest ranking known on Thursday, putting Nigeria at 50th position in the world and 8th in Africa.
It can be recalled that Nigeria occupied the 41st position in the last ranking. This did not augur well for the die-hard fans of the Super Eagles as they expected the recent exploits of the team to have levitated the Eagles to more desirable position in the upward direction.
A few unexpected teams like Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo etc., ranked higher than Nigeria.
However, we are very hopeful that the forthcoming ranking by FIFA scheduled for 21st December, 2017 should hold more serendipitous prospects for our national team.
See below the list of the top ten (10) teams in Africa and the world:
Africa
Senegal
Tunisia
Egypt
Congo DR
Morocco
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Nigeria
Ghana
Côte d’Ivoire
World
Germany
Brazil
Portugal
Argentina
Belgium
Spain
Poland
Switzerland
France
Chile
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.