FIFA made this latest ranking known on Thursday, putting Nigeria at 50th position in the world and 8th in Africa.It can be recalled that Nigeria occupied the 41st position in the last ranking. This did not augur well for the die-hard fans of the Super Eagles as they expected the recent exploits of the team to have levitated the Eagles to more desirable position in the upward direction.A few unexpected teams like Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo etc., ranked higher than Nigeria.However, we are very hopeful that the forthcoming ranking by FIFA scheduled for 21st December, 2017 should hold more serendipitous prospects for our national team.See below the list of the top ten (10) teams in Africa and the world:SenegalTunisiaEgyptCongo DRMoroccoBurkina FasoCameroonNigeriaGhanaCôte d’IvoireGermanyBrazilPortugalArgentinaBelgiumSpainPolandSwitzerlandFranceChile