Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed the changes he will make in his squad from the one that drew 1-1 with Algeria when they face Argentina tomorrow in Russia.The coach confirmed the return of captain John Obi Mikel and also explained why he left the Tianjin Teda midfielder out of the squad for the last game against Algeria.“Mikel of course will come back. He didn’t play against Algeria because it was not a good moment for him coming from China. Playing two games in four days is a risk for him and we both agreed that it was best for him to sit out”, Rohr said He went a step further by also hinting at a possible debut for newly invited Deportivo La Coruna Francis Odinaka Uzoho in place of goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.“Against Argentina we will make some changes with two or three players. It will be interesting to see another goalkeeper. We have to work hard to be better.”