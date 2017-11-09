The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar II, on Wednesday said the injustice in appointments and allocation of resources in the country were responsible for crisis and disunity in the country.

The monarch said this at a Collaborative Interfaith Peace and Security Capacity Building Workshop, organized by the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, NARC, in collaboration with Inter-Religious Peace Initiative in Abuja.





Represented by the Executive Secretary of Abuja National Mosque, Alhaji Ibrahim Jega, Abubakar said an all inclusive governance remains the panacea in addressing the myriads of problems confronting the country.





He urged leaders at all levels to be equitable, fair and just to every member of the society in the distribution of amenities and resources, irrespective of the political, religious and tribal inclinations of members of the society.





According to the monarch, “When it comes to issue of dispensation of justice and equitable distribution of resources, that should be done without fear or favour, affection or ill will.





“You are not there yourself as a leader and because you have some encounters with a group of people, either a person or a group of persons in a particular area, you should not hold on to it so as not to extend justice to them.





“Allah says “do not allow your hatred of a particular group of people to make you decide not to extend justice to them. Whatever happens, you must extend the spirit of justice to them all without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.





“This issue of justice goes down to whatever decision you are going to take, whether it’s against you or against your parents or against your own children or against your other relations, let alone saying you will not extend justice because you know somebody or because he is from your town. Justice must be based on fair and equitable distribution of assets to all.”