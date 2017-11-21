There was confusion in Asokoro district of Abuja on Tuesday when armed guards of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the State Security Service (SSS) prevented officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from arresting their former bosses residing in the area.





Premium Times reports that attempts by EFCC officials and policemen to arrest former head of the SSS, Ita Ekpeyong and former head of the NIA, Ayo Oke, were resisted by armed officials at their homes on Mamman Nasir Street in the Asokoro district of Abuja.





This resistance led to a continued stand off between armed security officers from all the four agencies causing a traffic mayhem in the area.