Coach of Bafana Bafana of South Africa, Stuart Baxter has insisted that his team is better than World Cup bound Nigeria and Senegal.While Nigeria qualified for the World unbeaten, Senegal defeated South Africa in front of the home fans on Friday to cement their place in Russia.Baxter, addressing reporters shortly after his team suffered a 2-0 deficit in the hands of Senegal, which ended their World Cup hopes, said both the Super Eagles and the Taranga Lions are inferior to his side.The coach said although Nigeria and Senegal could boast of better players, his team are not far off as they are only lacking in application of some basic ideas.He said, “My mandate was never about ‘qualify for the world cup or you go home’, I wanna make sure that we’re making progress. I’ve seen some of the performances that we need to move more quickly.“We need to make progress. We need to have everyone’s backing in the country, including SAFA and that’s the only way we’ll get better”, he said shortly after their loss to Senegal.“Maybe I’m blue-eyed but I don’t think this team [Senegal] or Nigeria are better than us. They may have the big names but with the right sort of application we can certainly move forward.”