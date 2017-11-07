Some Nigerian soldiers fighting in the north-east as part of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ to rid Boko Haram terrorists have written a letter to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai in apparent response to his commendation and assurance letter to troops.Lt. Gen. Buratai had in a recent letter sent to troops, Commanders, Formations and Corp Commanders, GOCs as well as Commandants of Training Institution, encouraged soldiers never to give up on their quest to bring back lasting peace to the North East while tackling other crimes in Nigeria.Buratai subsequently announced that two months outstanding operational allowances owed soldiers involved in Operation Lafiya Dole have been released by the ministry of Defence.In the corresponding letter by the troops, they described Buratai’s letter as a welcome boost to their morale in the battlefield and pledged to ensure the end of Boko Haram.The letter signed by Private Samson Okwudili, Sergeant Aliyu Bala, and Warrant Officer 2 Bode O. Ola assured President Buhari and Lt. Gen Buratai that troops will not rest until the battle over insurgency is totally won.It (Letter) said, “Sir, on behalf of Nigerian troops of the ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’, we acknowledge with joy, the receipt of your endearing letter of encouragement, commendation and assurances to the Nigerian Army troops on special assignments’ within and outside Nigeria, dated, November 5, 2017.“Similarly, we are extending our heartfelt appreciation to the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) and the Minister of Defence, Gen. Monsur Dan. Ali (rtd) for their endless support and encouragement of the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian military generally in the face of the daunting and multifarious insecurity challenges confronting our dear country, Nigeria.“We also, seize this unique opportunity to send our special salute to you, the Corps Commanders and Commanders of Nigerian Army Training Institutions in Nigeria.“Sir, we cannot conceal our excitement over the good news conveyed by your letter to us at the warfront. We are disarmed and encouraged by the soothing words of encouragement, commendations and assurances from your splendid and patriotic leadership of the Nigerian Army in the last two years.“We dare say, your mail to us is timely, comforting and a morale booster to greater determination and result-orientated military expeditions by the troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in Maiduguri.“We cannot pretend that your humble message to us has enlivened our spirits and energized our strengths to unfathomable depths.“It has again, reactivated our sense of patriotism, loyalty, commitment and rededication to our professional duties.“We are indeed motivated and in high spirits to defiantly pursue the cause of the defence of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our beloved country, Nigeria, by ensuring the final termination of Boko Haram Terrorism and other sects of armed local conflicts afflicting the nation.“Sir, may you be informed that troops are not unmindful of the tendency of insurgents to attempt a bounce back anytime to undermine the successes so far recorded by the military in the counter-insurgency operations.“We are not unaware that some unscrupulous elements within and without, may set out to mastermind such aberrations’ by sowing seeds of discord among troops and their commanders.“Please, you have our assurances, never to neither let you down or allow terrorism in whatever guise sprout or fester in any part of the country.“We are prepared never to accept unwholesome influence in our fold, until collectively; the final song of victory against terrorists is chorused.“We further wish to specially acknowledge you, our Chief Commander and COAS, for your sterling leadership qualities and purposeful leadership of the Nigerian Army.“We have all come to know you as not just as astute leader of Nigerian troops, but a reformist, performer, comforter, a humanist, a welfarist, an exceptional officer and stickler for high professional discipline and performance.“We pray God to continue to replenish your wisdom and strength to lead us to further victories in battle“Therefore, we wish to end with our open appreciation of the priority, premium and seriousness you attach to matters of welfare of troops.“The prompt and timely payment of salaries and allowance of troops, especially, those at the warfront, the expeditious attention to the medical needs of troops, particularly, those injured on the battlefield, the special attention you pay to welfare of our families back home and your economic enhancement packages for soldiers have infinitely endeared us to you and your leadership.“We are obliged to reciprocate same through impressive performance.“Lastly, we are impressed with the unflinching support extended to your leadership of the Nigerian Army by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Defence. Please, convey our assurances to them about our resolute confidence and determination to emerge victorious from the terrorism wars against our country soonest”.