The Army has confirmed the killing of an officer by a fellow soldier who also shot himself after killing the officer.The incident took place on Sunday in Chibok, Borno State.A statement released by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations confirmed that a Board of Inquiry has been constituted to unravel the cause of the bizarre event and report within one week.The Statement reads; “The Headquarters of 26 Brigade Nigerian Army has instituted a Board of Inquiry (BOI) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that resulted in the death of an Officer and a Senior Non-Commission Officer (SNCO), deployed on duty at Chibok, Borno State earlier Sunday, 12th November 2017.“At about 12.50pm today, the unit received a report that a Staff was seen to be drunk and misbehaving to civilians. An officer was dispatched to the scene with a view to bring him back to base. The officer did his best but the SNCO refused several entreaties to calm him and be disarmed by the superior officer.“Unfortunately, the Staff Sergeant shot the officer dead and then killed himself. Their remains have since been evacuated to a military facility. The BOI is expected investigate the incident and promptly turn in its report and findings in one week”.The statement further reiterated the discipline and professionalism of the Army, adding that, “Nigerian Army is a disciplined and professional force with zero tolerance for any acts of indiscipline and misdemeanor”.Gen. Usman described the death of the officer and the Staff Sergeant as painful and a great loss to the unit and the Nigerian Army.