Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari has called for strict regulation of the social media,

He said the platform was causing serious damages to families, communities, leadership and the nation.





Masari spoke when he received the Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, in his office.





He appealed to his ministry to come up with operational guidelines and regulations to sanitise the social media.





“The social media has led to the dissolution of so many marriages, disharmony among friends and families. I don’t think it was meant for this.





“The social media has become free where anyone can do anything and get free with it; its abuses is becoming rampant.





“Even renowned newspapers are not left out with so many doubtful stories, the non-check is causing damages,” he lamented.





Masari also lambasted telecommunication companies for not securing customers’ lines well enough.





“My phone was once cloned and used to send so many messages to unsuspecting people.,” he recalled.





Earlier, Shittu called for more collaboration between the ministry and the state towards advancing the sector which he said will be the next big revenue for both Katsina and the country.