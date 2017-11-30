Dozens of people on Thursday embarked on protest condemning slave auction in Libya.
The protest is being held in front of Libyan embassy, United Kingdom.
Protesters were seen holding placards with inscriptions like “Blacks are not for sale’ ‘Where are our African leaders, White silence is violence, ‘End slave auctions in Libya.’
Nigerian Government on Wednesday repatriated 242 migrants from Libya.
Watch VIDEO:
