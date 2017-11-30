 Slave trade:Protest holds in front of Libyan Embassy (VIDEO) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » Slave trade:Protest holds in front of Libyan Embassy (VIDEO)

2:55 PM 0
A+ A-
Dozens of people on Thursday embarked on protest condemning slave auction in Libya.

The protest is being held in front of Libyan embassy, United Kingdom.

Protesters were seen holding placards with inscriptions like “Blacks are not for sale’ ‘Where are our African leaders, White silence is violence, ‘End slave auctions in Libya.’

Nigerian Government on Wednesday repatriated 242 migrants from Libya.


Watch VIDEO:

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top