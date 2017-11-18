Arsenal beat Tottenham 2-0 in the north London derby thanks to goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez, a result that moved them within a point of their local rivals.Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris were all named in the Spurs team by manager Mauricio Pochettino after overcoming injury.And Arsenal were boosted by the return of defender Mustafi, who had missed the last month with a muscle tear in his thigh.The Gunners took a 36th-minute lead when Mustafi headed home from Mesut Ozil's free kick.And they doubled their advantage five minutes later as Alexandre Lacazette set up Sanchez to bundle the ball beyond Hugo Lloris from close range.Credit: ESPN