Shehu Sani, senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district, says President Muhammadu Buhari would not get an automatic ticket for 2019.





Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also said this earlier in the week.





Speaking while delivering a lecture in Osogbo, Osun state capital on Friday, the APC senator said some governors who endorsed Buhari for a second tenure are only after their selfish interests.





Among the governors who endorsed Buhari for a second tenure are Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), and David Umahi (Ebonyi).





“Those endorsing the president for second term are doing it for selfish gain,” he said.





“Some of the governors that endorsed him for the second term are doing it to get a second term and those of them already on second term are doing it to evade probe when they leave office.





“That’s why I stand with Senator Bola Tinubu on his position that there would be no automatic ticket for President Buhari. Interested aspirants should be allowed to show interest and there should be level playing field for all of them to compete for the ticket of the party.”





‘SOME OF BUHARI’S LOYALISTS WERE ALREADY PLANNING ON BECOMING VP WHEN THE PRESIDENT WAS SICK’





Sani said Buhari is surrounded by “sycophants” in the guise of party loyalists.





He said although the president has a genuine intention to fight corruption, most of those around him are corrupt but pretend they are not, adding that some of them have amassed enormous wealth through illegal means.





The senator said: “When the president was on health vacation, the mosque in the villa was left for the ‘maigaurds’ and other staff of the villa but when Buhari came back, the mosque became a regular Friday show center.





“When Buhari was on heath vacation, some people were scheming to become the Vice President because they thought it would be like the case of late President Umaru Yar’Adua but when the President returned alive, they started declaring endorsement for him to serve a second term.”