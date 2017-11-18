A mother and daughter from South Africa got pregnant for the same man and gave birth to their babies just four days apart.

Mildred Mashego, 38, learned that her 19-year-old daughter, Patricia Mashego, was also pregnant and that they would be due in the same month. The mother was furious that her daughter got pregnant out of wedlock but she was in for a shocker when she discovered who the father of the child was.





Mildred was so angry that her daughter was secretly having sex with her boyfriend and was even considering abortion when she found out the truth. Vincent Malumane, the father of the children, admitted that he was having sex with the mother and the daughter secretly behind the backs of both women.





“I cannot go back now and explain what happened. All we have to do is focus on making sure that the children are properly cared for,” said the man.





Both women gave birth just four days apart: first the daughter, then the mother. Both gave birth to healthy boys, making the children brothers, a nephew, an uncle and a grandson. Now that the children are born the woman has forgiven her daughter for the sake of her grandson.