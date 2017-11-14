Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s goodwill message to ailing second republic Vice-President, Alex Ekwueme in a London hospital here he is undergoing treatment.Based on the approval of President Buhari,, Dr Ekwueme was taken to the London hospital on an air ambulance on Sunday. He was believed to be in a critical condition.The SGF, who had been in London before Dr Ekwueme’s arrival, was received by Mrs Helen Ekwueme on behalf of the family.According to Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, Mr Mustapha told the Ekwueme family that the President and all Nigerians were praying for the speedy recovery of the 85-year-old elder statesman, adding that he believed that the doctors were doing their best.