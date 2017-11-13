The Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, held in Lagos Nigeria has left an unforgettable moment in the heart of the Seyi Shay as she Slipped and fell on stage, while performing her recent sensational song Yolo Yolo.

The artist who put up an electrifying performance was unaware of what awaited her as she fell while performing. The singer however picked herself up and bravely continued her performance like nothing happened.





The UK born singer has now reacted to it, affirming that the devil is a liar and as a professional, the show must always go on. See her post on Instagram below: