While performing her hit track, ‘YOLO YOLO’, at AFRIMA 2017 on Sunday, Nigerian singer Seyi Shay fell on stage.Dancing barefooted on the stage set up at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Lagos, Seyi, dressed in a black pants and jacket in a light material and a cape, slipped as she moved on the stage.Though, she deftly stood up and calmly continued her performance which was backed up by four dancers. Seyi would however, say ‘the devil is a liar’ as she completed her performance.Seyi Shay, whose fall as gone viral was described by many as showing professiinalism, by her quick composure after the accident.She was among the first set of performers on the night.Wizkid and Tiwa Savage who were announced as Best Male Artiste Western Africa and Best Female Artiste Western Africa respectively were, as at the time of this report, conspicuously absent at the event.The show is broadcast live on Dstv and Gotv channels.