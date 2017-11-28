Nigeria Senate on Tuesday moved to reconsider Mr. Ahmad Mahmud who was rejected last week as Resident Electoral Commissioner from Zamfara State due to dissenting voices of two Senators from Zamfara state.

The decisions followed plea by Senator Kabiru Mafara who came under Order 42 and 53 explaining that the matter of indegeneship which formed the basis of rejection has been settled.





“Mr. President, Distinguished Colleagues, I want to come under Order 42 and 53 to tell my colleagues that REC nominee from Zamfara has been confirmed that he hails from the state.”





“He was born and brought up in Gusau, he schooled in Anka in Zamfara State. He was one time Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Zamfara State. What else can make one an indegene of a state?”





“I want to plead with my colleagues to allow me bring the matter as a motion on Wednesday so that he can be considered’, he added.





In a voice votes, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over Tuesday’s plenary ruled that the motion be debated tomorrow.





Meanwhile, three nominees from Lagos, Dr. Rufus Akeji, Kebbi, Dr. Mahmud Isah and Zamfara, Ahmad Mahmud suffered rejection earlier in the year.





Those of Lagos and Kebbi States were confirmed last week, leaving Zamfara that didn’t receive approval of Senators Kabiru Mafara (Zamfara Central) and Ahmed Sani Yerima (Zamfara West ) with exception Senator Tijjani Kaura.





Senate rules demand that a nominee shall not be considered for appointment if two of three Senators from the State opposed their confirmation.