The Senate has described as herculean the investigation of the sacked Chairman of Presidential Task force on Pensions Reforms, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Maina, disclosing that over 222 houses illegally acquired by the ex-pension boss were recovered by the EFCC.

Raising through order 42 and 43, Senator Emmanuel Paulker, Chairman of Federal establishment pointed that the Committee which was set up barely a month now ran into trouble in the course of investigating the embattled Pension Task-force chairman.





He further explained that the combined team of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) allegedly recovered over 222 houses including hotels from Maina, saying that his Committee did not have the mandate to investigate that.





“Mr President, Distinguished colleagues, you could recall that the committee investigating former Presidential Task-force on Pensions Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina was barely a month now.”





“We met a very complex situation because we realized that over 222 houses including hotels have been recovered by EFCC and ICPC and we lack the mandate to investigate that aspect. I wish that we should be given time,” he said.





The lawmaker, therefore, sought Senate’s nod and time to investigate those properties.





In his concurrence, Senator Gbenga Ashafa noted that the Committee should be given time to complete their report due to the nature of the task.





Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki through voice votes ruled that the Committee should ensure a detailed job and report back in two weeks time.