The Senate on Wednesday asked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to restore the security aides of the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, with immediate effect.

Obiano had on Tuesday raised the alarm that his security aides have been withdrawn ahead of the governorship election in Anambra State.





The election holds on Saturday, November 18.





At the resumption of Senate plenary on Wednesday, Senator Abiodun Olujinmi, raised a point of order over the matter in Anambra State.





She condemned removal of the security of a sitting governor, saying such not only exposes Obiano to attacks, it also portends grave danger for democracy.





Idris yesterday confirmed that he authorized the withdrawal of the Aide Camp (ADC) to Obiano.





Idris spoke during Election Stakeholders’ Forum organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday in Awka.





The IG explained that the development was based on the previous experience the police recorded whereby the military caught an ADC to “a governor” escorting a vehicle loaded with arms on Election Day.





“We do not mean anything bad to Anambra governor on this action; his ADC will be returned to him early Sunday morning after the governorship election on Saturday November 18.





“We have equally withdrawn all the policemen attached to political appointees, Local Government Chairmen and others in Anambra till after the election,” he said.