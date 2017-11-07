The appointment of former Senate leader, Ndoma Egba as chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission board might be running into troubled waters as Senate on Tuesday moved to unravel circumstances surrounding the extension of his appointment.

Raising through order (42), subsection 2, of Senate rules, on Tuesday, Senator Emmanuel Paulker (PDP) representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district averred that the recent extension of Ndoma Egba’s appointment , who was originally meant to complete the tenure of his predecessor was nugatory in view of Acts of NDDC.





Describing Ndoma’s appointment as fraudulent, he reminded the Senate that a letter that emanated from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) was succinct on the term of 4 years of NDDC’s chairmanship.





“Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, there is fraudulent act of extension of tenure of NDDC board chairman who was supposed to complete the tenure of his predecessor.”





“Letter from the office of the Secretary to the government of the federation, paragraph 2 to be specific, stated that the appointment took effect from 20rh November, 2015”, Paulker said.





He sought the leave of the Chambers to bring the matter as a full motion at another legislative day.

Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki advised that the motion should be presented at a further date for debate.