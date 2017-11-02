The Senate has expressed sadness over the death of Mr. Jide Tinubu, son of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Wednesday after a brief illness.President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who earlier paid a condolence visit to commiserate with Tinubu in Abuja, in a statement he personally signed on behalf of his colleagues, described the death as an “unfortunate incident.”He said, “All of us in the Senate are deeply saddened by the untimely passage of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the son of former Senator and top political leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Jide was not only a promising young man but had what it takes to contribute to the overall wellbeing of his family in particular and the nation in general.“It is highly unfortunate that we lost him so early and we are still pained by his demise.”While praying God to guard, guide and grant Tinubu; his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; and the entire Tinubu family the grace and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Saraki also asked God to grant the deceased eternal rest.