The Nigerian Senate has started investigation into a Tuesday, November 21 clash that occurred between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the State Security Service (SSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

The Senate lunched investigation into the issue on Wednesday, November 22, during plenary after Senator Dino Melaye raised an order on the issue.





Melaye's order was backed by Senate majority leader, Ahmed Lawan who called on the Senate to investigate the clash between the security agencies as this was a ridicule the image of Nigeria.





The Senate leader maintained that only a proper investigation can reveal the true nature of what happened.





Following the submission, the Senate setup an ad-hoc committee to investigate the clash and report back in 2 weeks.