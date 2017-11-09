Nigerian self-acclaimed male barbie, Bobrisky who was arrested by operatives of the Lagos state police command some days back has been released.

The snapchat queen took to his instagram page to thank Nollywood actresses Tonto Dikeh and Tayo Sobola and all others who showed concern towards him.





He wrote:

Plenty gist for guys just wait for it. Thanks you all for ur words dm,text messages, cal. All my God fathers, commissioners, lawyers both in Abuja and Lagos, my elder sister mum, my sister Alaba, my best friend, my best friend mum,thanks to @sotayogaga thanks to @tontolet. And my fans I love u all





Recall that the male cross-dresser who recently confirmed that he was indeed gay was arrested on Tuesday, 7th November 2017 by operatives of the Lagos state police command.





Although circumstances of his arrest remain unclear, Bobrisky revealed during a phone interview that business mogul, Toyin Lawani ordered his arrest. He said she accused him of stealing her customers.





Lawani has since denied these allegations of being involved in his arrest.





Bobrisky had recently slandered Toyin via his Snapchat, after she called him a riff-raff during an interview.



