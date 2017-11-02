The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited sacked Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) Ayo Oke for questioning over the $43.45 million discovered in an Ikoyi apartment in Lagos state.

The anti-graft agency also extended its summon to the former NIA’s wife, Folashade.





Oke, who was initially suspended was finally sacked on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

EFCC, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said other individuals suspected to have been involved in the deal were also summoned.





The statement reads, “In furtherance of its investigative activities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the $43.45 million cash recovered by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Lagos sometime in April 2017, the commission has invited former director general of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folashade Oke.





“Mrs. Oke had refused to honour previous invitations by the Commission which resumed its investigation into the matter, following the federal government’s decision to relieve Mr. Oke of his position as DG.





“Beside the couple, other suspects are equally being invited to determine their culpability or otherwise in the humongous cash, in foreign currencies and naira notes, stashed in a residential building at Osborne road Ikoyi, Lagos.”