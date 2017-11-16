Peru became the last country to qualify for the tournament in Russia next year after beating New Zealand.
FIFA is using its World Ranking which was published last month to seed all four pots for the draw.
The draw will take place on Friday, December 1 at 6pm local time in Moscow.
Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France
Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia
Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran
Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia
The nations in pot 1 were already set last month, while Croatia were the beneficiaries of Italy being the only seeded team not to make it through the European playoffs. They bumped up to pot 2 as a result.
