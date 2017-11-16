 Seedings for 2018 World Cup confirmed, Nigeria in Pot 4 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Seedings for 2018 World Cup confirmed, Nigeria in Pot 4

The seedings for the 2018 World Cup finals draw have been confirmed.


Peru became the last country to qualify for the tournament in Russia next year after beating New Zealand.

FIFA is using its World Ranking which was published last month to seed all four pots for the draw.

The draw will take place on Friday, December 1 at 6pm local time in Moscow.

Pot 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France

Pot 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia

Pot 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal, Iran

Pot 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korea, Saudi Arabia

The nations in pot 1 were already set last month, while Croatia were the beneficiaries of Italy being the only seeded team not to make it through the European playoffs. They bumped up to pot 2 as a result.

