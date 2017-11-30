The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has suspended the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mounir Gwarzo.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Patricia Deworitshe, Deputy Director Ministry of Finance,





According to the statement, the suspension is in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs) 03405 and 03406 to allow unhindered investigation of fraud allegations leveled against the Gwarzo.





The Head of Media in SEC, Mr. Abdulsalam Naif Habu and the Head of Legal Department, Mrs. Anastasia Omozele Braimoh, have also been suspended.





“The Honourable Minister has set up an Administrative Panel of Inquiry (API) to investigate and determine the culpability of the Director-General.





“She has directed the suspended SEC Director-General to immediately handover to the most senior officer at the Commission, pending the conclusion of investigation by the API.





