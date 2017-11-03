Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki on Thursday paid a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu condolence visit over the death of his son, Jide.

Jide, the first son of the APC National leader passed away on Wednesday.





In a statement on his Facebook page, Saraki prayed God to grant the Tinubu family the fortitude to bear the loss.





The statement reads, “All of us in the Senate are deeply saddened by the untimely passage of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the son of former Senator and top political leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





“Jide was a promising young man who had what it takes to contribute to the overall wellbeing of his family in particular and the nation in general.





“It is highly unfortunate that we lost him so early and we are still pained by his demise.





“We pray that God guards, guides and grants Asiwaju Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi and the entire Tinubu family the grace and fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.





“May God also grant the deceased eternal rest.”