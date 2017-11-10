Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has vowed not to give up his constant attacks on the nation’s lawmakers so long as the finances of the country are continually wasted in taking care of them.

Speaking at an interactive session with stakeholders in Abuja, Sagay said he shouldn’t be blamed for attacking the lawmakers as huge resources were being spent to maintain their affairs.





Frowning at the alleged waste, Sagay said, “Why won’t I attack them? Is it a sin to attack them?





“We pay them for the clothes they wear. We pay them for sitting comfortably in the Assembly.





“We are paying them for hardship allowance. Yes, I came out and attacked them and I will attack them again.





“And I will attack those APC ‘monsters’ making things difficult for us.”





On Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and their role on corruption, Sagay insisted that the Bureau “is weak. Something needs to be done about them.”





On the issue of Abdulrasheed Maina, the fugitive ex-Pension Reform boss, Sagay said those who supported him are being investigated.





“What do you want the president to do? We must not become blood thirsty.





“We must not do what we should not do because of a few blood thirsty individuals”, the legal luminary warned.