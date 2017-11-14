The winner of the 2017 Ballon d'Or has been declared, according to a picture 'leaked' on social media.It's suggested Barcelona and Argentina star Lionel Messi will pip Cristiano Ronaldo to the trophy next month.Ronaldo, who won FIFA's The Best earlier this month, has been favourite to win the award after his role in leading Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double.Messi, who has claimed the trophy five times already, is second favourite with bookmakers to land the award on December 7.However, a supposed front cover of France Football - the French magazine who have long been in charge of the award - appears to show Messi as the victor.Barcelona star Messi appears on a black background with a golden trim, apparently proclaimed as winner of a 6th Ballon d'Or crown.Some feel it is the cover of France Football, which will go on sale on December 8, while others have claimed the picture purporting to show the front cover of the magazine is a fake.Were Messi to be successful, it would be something of a surprise given Barcelona's only trophy this year has been the Spanish Cup.However, the Argentine has been in outstanding form personally throughout 2017; no player in any of Europe's top five leagues has scored more goals, while he almost single-handedly dragged his country to next summer's World Cup finals in Russia.