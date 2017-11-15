Grace Mugabe, the wife of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, has reportedly fled the country for neighboring Namibia following the crisis in the country.

Although, it's unclear how Mrs. Mugabe was able to escape from the country.





Her husband, Robert Mugabe is said to be under house arrest in Harare, after the Zimbabwean military took control of the government including the national state broadcaster ZBC.





In a statement read live on state television, Major General Gen Sibusiso Moyo said Mr. Mugabe and his family are "safe and sound and their security is guaranteed".





Eddie Cross, an MP from the main opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change, said he understood the First Lady was now in Namibia.





A representative for the ruling Zanu-PF party also said he believed she was no longer in Zimbabwe.





The ruling party also confirmed this morning that President Robert Mugabe, who has ruled the country for over 37 years, since independence from the UK, has been removed from power and his former vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who he sacked some days back, has been installed as an interim president.





Source: UK Independent