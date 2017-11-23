According to state broadcaster ZBC TV, Robert Mugabe is expected at tomorrow's inauguration of the new Zimbabwean president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Already, preparations are under way at the National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare where the event is to be held.
The outgoing head of state is expected to inspect the parade to say goodbye while the incoming head of state will introduce himself to the parade.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.