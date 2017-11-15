Zimbabwean leader, Robert Mugabe, has been booted out of office through a bloodless military coup which brought to an end his 37-year iron grip on power.

The country’s ruling Zanu-PF party confirmed this development via its Twitter handle.





It said that the southern African nation’s 93-year-old President had been “detained” in a “bloodless transition”.





Zanu-PF, in a statement issued this morning, said: “Zimbabwe has not had a coup. There has been a decision to intervene because our constitution had been undermined.





“In the interim, Comrade E Mnagngawa will be President of ZANU PF as per the constitution of our revolutionary organisation.





“ZANU PF has a way of solving our own problems, the situation is stable and Zimbabwe is open for business. There was no coup, but a bloodless peaceful transition- the centre is strong and there is peace with honest leadership.





“There was no coup, only a bloodless transition which saw corrupt and crooked persons being arrested and an elderly man who had been taken advantage of by his wife being detained.





“The few bangs that were heard were from crooks who were resisting arrest, but they are now detained.





“Last night, the first family was detained and are safe, both for the constitution and the sanity of the nation, this was necessary. Neither Zimbabwe nor ZANU are owned by Mugabe and his wife.





“Today begins a fresh new era and comrade Mnangagwa will help us achieve a better Zimbabwe.