Zimbabwe President, Robert Mugabe has gone on hunger strike in protest against his confinement.

According to DailyMail UK, the 93-year-old has not accepted any food since Saturday.





Mugabe is under house arrest at his Blue Roof mansion.





His nephew Patrick Zhuwao said on Saturday that Mugabe was “willing to die for what is correct.”





A Zanu-PF minister confirmed to the newspaper that Mugabe is also refusing to speak as part of his days-long protest.





“The old man has been trying a lot of various tricks since last night,” the minister, who asked not to be named said, adding, “Hunger strikes, making threats and refusing to talk.”





Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party held a special meeting on its central committee on Sunday where Mugabe was removed as its leader, with former Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over.





The 93-year-old is also expected to discuss his expected exit with army commander, Constantino Chiwenga, who put him under the house arrest.





Mugabe’s wife, Grace, has also been removed as head of the Zanu-PF Women’s League.





Head of power liberation war, Chris Mutsvangwa said “We are going all the way,” as he headed into the meeting, adding that Mugabe should just resign and leave the country.









“He’s trying to bargain for a dignified exit but he should just smell the coffee and gap it,”‎ he added.