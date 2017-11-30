



There was a broad day robbery today at the UBA and First Bank branches in Lapai, Niger State.

Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Wednesday evening attacked UBA and First Bank branches in Lapai town, Lapai local government area of Niger state, killing two policemen and undisclosed number of civilians.Witnesses said the robbers stormed the town in large numbers and initially attacked UBA along Suleja road beside Kobo Campus of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBB) before turning on First Bank along Minna road.They were said to have entered the town through Lapai-Gulu road in a convoy of two vehicles.NE learnt that the robbers abducted the manager of First Bank whose name could not be immediately ascertained.They were said to have launched the attacks at about 5pm, even as witnesses said the operation lasted for over an hour.The robbers were said to have carted away undisclosed amount of cash in Ghana-must-go bags through Lapai-Paiko road.Reinforced joint team of Military and police were seen chasing after the fleeing robbers but it was not clear whether they were able to apprehend them.Our correspondent learnt that those who sustained injuries during the operation were rushed to hospitals for medical attention.The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Police Command, SP Abigail Onaeze, could not be immediately reached for comment.