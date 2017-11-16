The Rivers state Government yesterday rejected the police report on Saturday’s clash of Governor Nyeson Wike and Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi’s convoys at Ukpogu junction, Trans Amadi Industrial Area, Port Harcourt.In separate statements both the governor and the minister claimed there was an attempt on their lives.Briefing reporters on the outcome of the probe ordered by Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, Commissioner of Police Zaki Ahmed dismissed as untrue the allegations by the duo that there were attempts on their lives.Explaining how the incident happened, Ahmed said: “I have to clear the air on allegations and counter allegations making the rounds of alleged assassination plot by two notable figures in the country, in the persons of His Excellency Chief Nyesom E. Wike, the Governor of Rivers State and Rt. (Hon) Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, following a minor traffic infraction along Nkpogu roundabout, Port Harcourt.“For purposes of putting the records straight and in view of the public outcry in the media which greeted these claims, I hereby make the following clarifications:“That on 11/11/2017 at about 1500hrs at Nkpogu junction, while the Hon. Minister of Transportation was passing through Elekahia to Nkpogu and at Nkpogu roundabout, a Police outrider in the convoy of His Excellency intercepted the Black Lexus 750 Jeep the Minister was driving just, as it was about negotiating the roundabout.“The outrider was there to make way for the on coming convoy of His Excellency which was about 400 metres away.“Police Investigation report revealed that two of the Minister’s convoy vehicles were already ahead of him while he was intercepted and stopped by the outrider. It is not known how the outrider fell off his Bike as dent marks on the Lexus 750 Jeep were seen on the passenger’s side of the car.“A rowdy situation now followed with the Minister ferried by security agents away from the scene of the incident.“At this point, the Governor’s convoy was not within reach to the scene of this incident.“The Governor’s convoy eventually arrived the scene without the presence of the Hon. Minister.“Questions were thereafter asked by the Governor’s entourage as to what happened while the last lap of Policemen from the Minister’s convoy where questioned by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the Governor as to their presence at that location and material time.”“I want to make this abundantly clear that all acts touching on misconduct by any Policemen in the course of this incident will be thoroughly Investigated and appropriate disciplinary action taken against any person found wanting.”But the state government through the Commissioner for information Emma Oka described the police statement as lie. Okah said the Police account of the incident was a confirmation of the concluded plans to kill the governor.He said: “The Rivers State Government has rejected and dismissed the Nigeria Police report on the convoy attack on the governor of Rivers State by the Minister of Transport, saying the biased report is a sad development for the police force that has chosen to disgrace itself.“Two days ago, the Rivers State Commissioner of Police in a statement said the convoy incident was a minor accident and that investigations did not show how the outrider and his bike were knocked down, even though the man is alive and in his custody. He also said that the Governor was 400 meters away from crime scene but admitted that the Governor’s CSO queried a lot of SARS officers who were around the scene. This is turning logic upside down.“The Police did not investigate the matter, but acted a script written for it by the Commander of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) Mr Akin Fakorede, who is a bosom friend and hatchet man of the Minister of Transport and the APC.“From the totality of the statement of the Police in Rivers State, it is very obvious that plans and strategies have reached advanced stages to eliminate the Governor of Rivers State the incident of last Saturday is a manifestation of the plans of the police.” Okah alleged.Also doubting the sincerity of the police in pledging to punish any erring officer in the incident said, “The Claim by the police that it will discipline officers found blameworthy in the ugly incident is the usual pattern and trick to shield SARS officers in the Minister’s bloated convoy and dismiss police officers in the convoy of the Governor and frighten those who may want to defend the governor in case of future attack. This has repeatedly happened in the past.