The Rivers State Government has dismissed the Nigeria Police report on the alleged convoy attack on the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike by security details to the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi.The state government, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, described the police report as biased and a sad development for the police force that has chosen to disgrace itself.Wike and Amaechi’s convoy had on Sunday clashed on Trans-Amadi, even as the duo claimed that they both escaped assassination.The State Police Command had in a statement described the incident as a minor accident and added that investigations did not show how the outrider and his bike were knocked down.But the State Commissioner for Information and Communications Mr. Emma Okah, said the police did not investigate the matter, but acted a script written for it by the Commander of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, Mr. Akin Fakorede, who is a bosom friend and hatchet man of the Minister of Transportation and the All Progressives Congress.“From the totality of the statement of the Police in Rivers State, it is very obvious that plans and strategies have reached advanced stages to eliminate the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and the incident of last Sunday is a manifestation of the plans of the police.“It is wicked and wrong for the police to treat a state governor like a subordinate of a minister, more so when the police has been receiving tremendous logistics and financial support from the Rivers State Government.“Not to recognise the priority of the governor’s convoy over any other convoy in the state except those allowed by law is a national embarrassment. Could this be the reason why the Nigeria Police was recently voted as the worst in the whole world?“It is deliberate falsehood for the police to say that at the time the outrider got to Nkpogu Junction and intercepted the minister’s black Lexus 750 SUV, the convoy of the governor was 400 meters away.“It is even more satanic for the same police to say that they did not know how the outrider fell from his bike when everybody, including the minister of Transportation, said that he was the one who intentionally knocked down the bike and the rider,” he said.