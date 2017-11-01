Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district, Ahmed Ogembe, backed Senator Dino Melaye’s request for rice donation to Kogi workers.

He was said to have donated 30 bags of rice last Wednesday as part of his own contribution.





Ogembe, who represents Kogi Central on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has spent less than one year in office having dislodged his rival, Senator Mohammed Ohiare through a tribunal.





It was alleged that Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State backed Ogembe as he fought for the seat at the tribunal and Court of Appeal.





Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West and his Eastern counterpart, through motions got Senate resolutions on the plight of Kogi workers.





However, Ogembe had cautiously been avoiding the debate so as not be entangled in his loyalty to governor Bello.





Whether he decided to jettison his benefactor in salary saga is not yet clear, but sources close to his office disclosed that the lawmaker was not comfortable with happenings in the State.





Dino Melaye had, on the floor of the Senate, described Kogi workers as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).





He then sought the magnanimity of his colleagues to assist the “suffering” civil servants and their families.





His intervention led to contribution and donation of about 1,260 bags of rice.